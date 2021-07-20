‘No Way Anybody Trusts Him’: Dagen McDowell Says Dr. Fauci Needs To ‘Retire To His Laboratory In The Country’

Fox Business host Dagen McDowell said Tuesday that it was time for White House senior medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci to retire.

McDowell joined “The Five” to discuss Fauci’s latest hearing on Capitol Hill, and she argued that he was likely to be President Joe Biden’s scapegoat after the administration failed to meet vaccination goals. (RELATED: ‘You Do Not Know What You’re Talking About’: Rand Paul Clashes With Dr. Fauci In Tense Capitol Hill Hearing)

WATCH:

“I have a prediction. He’s going to get fired. The Biden administration is going to fire him,” McDowell began.

“The octogenarian spokes-hack — the Biden administration did not meet the vaccination goal. He is going to be the scapegoat. It’s not going to be Facebook, it’s going to be him.

McDowell went on to lay out several instances where she believed Fauci had missed the mark, noting that he had changed positions several times on face masks alone.

She also pointed out that Fauci had appeared to dismiss the lab leak out of hand — and it was later revealed that there was a connection between the NIH and indirect funding for the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which many believe may have been the source of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This guy has got to get gone. He can retire to his laboratory in the country, and cook up whatever he wants to. But there is no way anybody trusts him,” McDowell concluded. “When they talk about misinformation, that dismisses people who have legitimate concerns about getting a vaccine, he is not the man to allay those concerns.”