Nine-Foot Long Alligator Attacks Man After He Falls Off Bike Into Water

A Florida man was attacked by an alligator Monday after he fell off his bike, according to authorities.

The unidentified bicyclist “suffered serious injuries after being severely bitten by a large alligator,” the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The attack occurred around 11:00 a.m. when the man was riding the trail at Halpatiokee Park in Stuart. Authorities said he “lost control of his bike” and fell about six feet down into a body of water.

Man seriously injured after being bit by an alligator at Halpatiokee Park in Stuart. Victim fell off of his bike and said he was attacked. First responders on are the scene now. pic.twitter.com/41d07hpZIT — MartinCountySheriff (@MartinFLSheriff) July 19, 2021

A nine-foot-long female alligator quickly grabbed the man and injured him. The cyclist managed to break free from the gator’s grip and crawl to a nearby bystander who alerted authorities, according to police. (RELATED: Alligator Nearly Rips Off Man’s Head During Diving Expedition In Florida)

The biker was given immediate aid and then taken to a medical helicopter, police said. Police say a trapper later found the alligator and trapped her shortly after the incident. The alligator was relocated, with trapper John Davidson saying that the gator likely has babies nearby and that authorities will attempt to rescue them if so, according to WPTV.

“He had a lot of marks all over his leg, but mainly in the upper thigh,” witness Charlie Shannon said, according to WPTV.

Shannon said he was walking his dog when he noticed the biker in the water.

“He was hanging on roots like five feet below,” Shannon reportedly said. “It was hard to get him out.” Shannon and others pulled the victim out of the water and used Shannon’s leash to stop the bleeding, according to WPTV.