Swalwell Spent Thousands Of Campaign Dollars On Alcohol, Limos, Fancy Restaurants And Luxury Hotels

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California reportedly spent thousands of campaign dollars on booze, fancy restaurants limo services and the luxury hotel where his wife once worked.

The Swalwell For Congress campaign committee spent over $500,000 in the second quarter of 2021 despite the fact that it’s a non-election year, FEC reports, which were first flagged by Fox News Tuesday, show.

Swalwell spent thousands of campaign dollars on limo/luxury car services and alcohol, including over $20,000 to a luxury hotel where his wife is the director of sales Reporting from @HoustonKeene https://t.co/3FlRgdAZ4t — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) July 20, 2021

The report shows that the campaign spent $21,200.75 in six separate transactions last April at the Ritz-Carlton in Half Moon Bay, California. Swalwell’s wife Brittney Swalwell was the director of sales of the hotel for four years according to her LinkedIn profile.

Nearly $11,000 was spent last quarter by the Swalwell campaign on luxury vehicle services, including more than $6,000 in 21 transactions with NYC-based Sunny’s Executive Sedan in the months of May and June. Just over $4,000 was spent in five transactions on California-based AA Limo Service LLC.

Swalwell also spent over $7,000 at luxury restaurants, including 13 meals at Washington, D.C., steakhouse Charlie Palmer’s. $566.04 was spent on nine separate transactions with alcohol beverage delivery service Drizly and $1,151 from seven trips to Capitol Hill Wine and Spirits.

The 5-term congressman was criticized earlier this month after it was revealed that he, along with his wife and other members of Congress, went on a trip to Qatar funded by the U.S.-Qatar Business Council to the tune of $84,621.59. Images surfaced of Swalwell shirtless while riding a camel.

Swalwell has also come under fire after his relationship with a Chinese spy was revealed who assisted with Swalwell’s re-election campaign in 2014 and planted an intern in the California representative’s office. (RELATED: Does Anyone Have A More Embarrassing Political Career Than Eric Swalwell?)

Swalwell remains a member of the House Intelligence and Homeland Security Committees.