Mike Leach Wants The College Football Playoff To Expand To 64 Teams

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 26: Head coach Mike Leach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs looks on as his team takes on the LSU Tigers during a NCAA football game at Tiger Stadium on September 26, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach had a galaxy brain take Wednesday during SEC Media Days.

Leach was asked about the College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams, and he doesn’t think a dozen teams is enough. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Brett McMurphy, the eccentric coach told the media, “12 teams is a huge step in right direction. Personally, I would like to see 64 (team playoff).”

There are bold takes, there are crazy takes and then there are takes like this one from Leach. Galaxy brain is probably the best way to describe it, but I might be underselling the situation.

He wants a playoff field consisting of 64 teams! He wants college football to become March Madness. It’s an amazing idea to think about.

A 64-team playoff would literally be about half the teams in college football. At that point, why even play the regular season?

We might as well jump right into the postseason.

Also, Clemson already has issues with the field expanding to 12 teams. I would love to see Dabo Swinney’s reaction if the field went to 64.

The dude might just quit on the spot.

I’ve said for a long time that Mike Leach is the most entertaining man in the world of college football, and he proved it again with his comments today!