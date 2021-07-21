Mike Leach Wants The College Football Playoff To Expand To 64 Teams

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach had a galaxy brain take Wednesday during SEC Media Days.

Leach was asked about the College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams, and he doesn’t think a dozen teams is enough. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Brett McMurphy, the eccentric coach told the media, “12 teams is a huge step in right direction. Personally, I would like to see 64 (team playoff).”

Mike Leach on expanded playoff: “12 teams is a huge step in right direction. Personally, I would like to see 64 (team playoff).” — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 21, 2021

There are bold takes, there are crazy takes and then there are takes like this one from Leach. Galaxy brain is probably the best way to describe it, but I might be underselling the situation.

He wants a playoff field consisting of 64 teams! He wants college football to become March Madness. It’s an amazing idea to think about.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mississippi State Football (@hailstatefb)

A 64-team playoff would literally be about half the teams in college football. At that point, why even play the regular season?

We might as well jump right into the postseason.

The College Football Playoff is on the verge of officially expanding to 12 teams. – 6 highest-ranked conference champs

– 6 at-large bids

– 1st round home games This is going to be ELECTRIC. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) June 10, 2021

Also, Clemson already has issues with the field expanding to 12 teams. I would love to see Dabo Swinney’s reaction if the field went to 64.

The dude might just quit on the spot.

More Dabo on 12-team Playoff: “Our team wasn’t for it. They don’t want to play more games. And to be honest with you, I don’t think there’s 12 teams good enough.” — Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) July 20, 2021

I’ve said for a long time that Mike Leach is the most entertaining man in the world of college football, and he proved it again with his comments today!