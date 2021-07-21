Nick Saban Hilariously Says He’ll Blow Up A Player Who Runs Into Him

A video circulating the web proves that Nick Saban has a sense of humor.

In what appears to be a bit of an older video tweeted by Old Row, the legendary Alabama Crimson Tide coach had a player nearly run him over in practice, and Saban’s response was epic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I don’t blame you for stopping because if you’d run into me, you would have got your ass blown up,” Saban told the player.

Watch the moment below.

Who would have guessed that Saban actually has a sense of humor? I certainly wouldn’t have, but here we are!

I guess you just never know what you’re going to get when you deal with the legendary Alabama coach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

It’s always awesome to get an inside look at how coaches actually behave when the whole country isn’t watching. For the most part, Saban comes off as a dictator you don’t want to mess with, and I think that’s mostly true.

Look no further than his treatment of Lane Kiffin if you want proof that he’ll tear into someone.

At the same time, he’s clearly got a solid sense of humor and a soft spot in his heart. He’s an old dude out here claiming he could blow up players if he had to. I love that kind of energy.

Never change, Saban! Never change!