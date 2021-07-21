Poland Sends Home Six Swimmers From The Olympics In Tokyo After Embarrassing Mistake

Poland had to send home multiple swimmers from the Olympics after an embarrassing mistake.

According to the New York Post, Alicja Tchorz, Bartosz Piszczorowicz, Aleksandra Polanska, Mateusz Chowaniec, Dominika Kossakowska and Jan Holub were all sent packing after the European country sent too many swimmers to the games in Tokyo.

Poland sent 23 swimmers to Japan, despite only being able to send 17. Now, six have packed their bags and left.

Poland sends swimmers home from Olympics after picking too many https://t.co/FpAAm7dMId pic.twitter.com/5KbaBjEc9c — New York Post (@nypost) July 20, 2021

“Imagine dedicating five years of your life and striving for another start at the most important sporting event, giving up your private life and work, sacrificing your family and your dedication results in a total flop,” Tchorz wrote on Facebook, according to the same report.

How the hell do you make a mistake like this? How do you not know how many swimmers you can send to the games?

It’s not like Poland accidentally sent one extra swimmer to the games. They sent six!

Honestly, you just have to feel bad for the athletes. As Tchorz wrote on Facebook, imagine spending years training for the Olympics, showing up and then getting bounced because your country sent too many people.

I’d be furious. I would go absolutely wild if that was the case.

I don’t know if Poland was expected to win many swimming medals, but I think it’s safe to say that if this is the energy they’re carrying around in Tokyo, then they’re screwed.