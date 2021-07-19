Rhys McClenaghan Debunks Rumors Of Anti-Sex Beds At The Olympics

Rumors of anti-sex beds being the Olympic village in Tokyo have been debunked.

Multiple tweets went viral claiming the beds at the Olympics in Japan were made out of cardboard so that they'd collapse if athletes tried to have sex.

Seeing as how Japan has instituted strict rules for the Olympics because of coronavirus, it wasn’t exactly the most unbelievable rumor to ever circulate the web.

Beds to be installed in Tokyo Olympic Village will be made of cardboard, this is aimed at avoiding intimacy among athletes Beds will be able to withstand the weight of a single person to avoid situations beyond sports. I see no problem for distance runners,even 4 of us can do😂 pic.twitter.com/J45wlxgtSo — Paul Chelimo🇺🇸🥈🥉 (@Paulchelimo) July 17, 2021

Well, it turns out that the beds are more than capable of holding enough weight to support some sexual activity.

In a video posted by Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan, he made it crystal clear that the beds would support enough weight by jumping up and down on them.

He called the rumor about the beds being built to stop sex “fake news.”

“Anti-sex” beds at the Olympics pic.twitter.com/2jnFm6mKcB — Rhys Mcclenaghan (@McClenaghanRhys) July 18, 2021

I hate to burst the bubble of anyone hoping for a sex-free Olympics, but that’s just not going to happen.

The Olympic village is the wild west when it comes to sex. 150,000 condoms are going into Tokyo, and I’m not sure any are making it out of Japan.

It’s just the nature of the beast.

Even if the beds couldn’t support sex, I can promise you beyond any shadow of a doubt the athletes would still figure it out. We’re talking about athletes in their 20s and 30s and in the best shape of their lives. Nothing is going to stop them.

Make sure to tune in for the opening ceremonies this Friday.

