Poll: More Voters Have Unfavorable View Of VP Kamala Harris Than Favorable

Vice President Kamala Harris’ net approval rating has gone under water as a recent poll found that more registered voters have an unfavorable view of her than a favorable one.

In a Morning Consult-Politico poll released Wednesday, 47% of respondents had an unfavorable view of Harris compared to 45% of respondents who had a favorable view. The same poll found 52% of respondents hold a favorable view of President Joe Biden compared to 45% who hold an unfavorable view.

The poll surveyed 1,997 registered voters between July 16-18, with a margin of error of +/- two percentage points.

The vice president’s approval rating decreased from an earlier Morning Consult-Politico poll released in June which found her breaking even among registered voters at 46% favorable to 46% unfavorable.

Harris is viewed more favorably among men than women. Among those polled, 48% of male respondents had a favorable view of the vice president compared to 47% who had an unfavorable view. Among women, 43% of respondents had a favorable view compared to 47% who had an unfavorable view.

One’s party registration is a strong indication of whether they hold a favorable view of Harris, according to the poll. Among those polled, 83% of Democrats had a favorable view of the vice president compared to 12% who had an unfavorable view. Among Republicans, just 7% of respondents had a favorable view compared to 85% who had an unfavorable view. (RELATED: Kamala Harris Ridiculed For Comment On Why Rural America Has A Hard Time With Voter ID)

Harris was placed in charge of the Biden administration’s response to the ongoing surge of migrants at the southern border in March. But she has faced criticism amid a record number of border apprehensions and the continued use of migrant detention facilities.

Harris was also placed in charge of the administration’s efforts to expand voting rights in June. But she has been unable to push the Democrats’ signature voting bill through Congress or prevent Republican lawmakers in states like Texas and Georgia from advancing election security legislation.

Her first few months in office have also been rocked by scandals over staff departures and associated allegations. A number of current and former staffers, on condition of anonymity, said in late June that the vice president’s office is an “abusive environment” where staffers are “thrown under the bus” when things go wrong.