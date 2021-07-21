‘Terrible Mistake’: Tom Cotton Blasts Biden Admin Over Nord Stream 2

Republican Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton argued that the Biden administration made a “terrible mistake” by canceling the Keystone XL Pipeline and failing to prevent Nord Stream 2.

Cotton joined host Harris Faulkner on Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Faulkner Focus” to talk about how enabling Nord Stream 2 and nixing the Keystone XL might not bode well for the U.S. and western Europe. (RELATED: Manchin Urges Biden to Reconsider Keystone Pipeline Decision)

WATCH:

“First of all the topline reaction to what President Biden is choosing to do now. Yes to Russia and no to America,” Faulkner said, introducing Cotton.

“This is a terrible mistake. It’s a mistake opposed by both parties in Congress,” Cotton responded.

Cotton claimed that enabling Nord Stream 2 would have negative consequences like costing American jobs and forcing Germany and the rest of western Europe to rely on Russian gas — which would give Russia an edge during times of hardship. He also argued it would have an influence over American allies in Poland and Ukraine.

“How complicated does this get for Joe going forward, though? Because when you hand President Putin, communist regime, a victory like this around the world what does this do?” Faulkner asked.

“Well, consider what might happen if the winter is cold this coming year, Harris,” Cotton replied. “And Vladimir Putin threatens to turn off the gas going into Germany, threatens to turn off the gas going across Ukraine or Poland’s soil.”

“Could we go to war over that?” Faulkner asked.

“The point is Vladimir Putin now has a lot more leverage against European partners and it gives him a freer hand in places like Ukraine or central Asian countries … It sends the wrong signal to the rest of the world as well that Joe Biden is not tough enough to stand up for America’s interest,” Cotton concluded.

According to a report from The Washington Post, President Joe Biden overruled staffers, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who advised keeping sanctions against Russia that slowed the construction of Nord Stream 2. Biden claimed that sanctions would not stop construction entirely and could cause problems for the U.S. and Germany.