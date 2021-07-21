‘Uninteresting Mess’: Original ‘Space Jam’ Director Rips LeBron James Reboot

The director of the classic Michael Jordan-led “Space Jam,” Joe Pytka, called the new LeBron James reboot an “uninteresting mess” and more.

The director, known for his work on numerous videos throughout the 1980s and 1990s, said “Space Jam: A New Legacy” is boring and claimed it took him five separate attempts to get through the 2-hour animated film, TMZ reported in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: ‘Space Jam’ Sequel Director: ‘I Had No Idea’ People Would Be ‘Up In Arms’ About ‘A Bunny Not Having Boobs’)

Pytka said when the original film came out in 1996, Jordan wasn’t just a basketball star, but a worldwide celebrity — something he said James isn’t. (RELATED: LeBron James’ Upcoming ‘Space Jam’ Movie Looks Shockingly Bad)

“The truth is that LeBron ain’t Michael,” the director explained, before noting how his film dealt more with the basketball legend’s personal life and saying the reboot is missing a similar connection to LeBron’s life and story.

On top of that, Pytka said the new cast isn’t as memorable as the one he assembled with the likes of Bill Murray, Charles Barkley and Shawn Bradley. (RELATED: See New Photos From ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’)

Not to give out any spoilers, but Pytka called Bugs Bunny’s new role “heartbreaking” and said the character has no connection to previous ones. He said the new version “looked like one of those fluffy dolls you buy at an airport gift shop to bring your kid when your business trip has taken too long.”