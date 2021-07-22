Shooting Erupts In Popular Area Of DC

A shooting erupted in a popular area of Washington, D.C., Thursday at around 8:20 p.m., while a number of patrons were eating at nearby restaurants.

Multiple people were reportedly shot, with one victim in the restaurant Mexicue. A witness said they saw a black sedan leaving the area quickly, driving on the sidewalk of 14th street.

Just now on 14th and R street in DC: 20-30 gunshots, sending people seated at many restaurants running — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) July 23, 2021

It was in front of Mexicue, 1720 14th. pic.twitter.com/v0BFAl04Sc — WMATAstuff (@wmatastuff) July 23, 2021

People ran from the area as multiple rounds of gun shots were heard. (RELATED: 10-Minute String Of Shootings Leave 14-Year-Old Dead, 9 Others Injured)

Just hear what sounded like gun shots on 14th street in NW DC. People fleeing the popular Le Diplomate restaurant which seemed a few blocks away. pic.twitter.com/EuD40teccA — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) July 23, 2021

RIGHT NOW: investigation underway at S and 14th street.

People say they heard at least two dozen gun shots.

The abandoned tables and broken glass paint a harrowing picture of what happened. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/CepwKKMK2S — Kolbie Satterfield (@KolbieReports) July 23, 2021

Was pulling up to the intersection as this happened and watched one gunman shoot at someone multiple times, in the middle of very busy 14th Street. https://t.co/IdYqeYOM2G — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) July 23, 2021

One witness described the scene.

This man witnessed what happened in DC shooting. pic.twitter.com/FoEXtD6cOE — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) July 23, 2021

Police issued an update with a description of a suspect and vehicle: “Lookout is for a B/M male wearing a lime green/yellow hooded sweater fleeing in a older black Honda Civic with DC Tags last seen eastbound towards S Street, NW.”

Shooting at the intersection of 14th / Riggs Street, NW. Lookout is for a B/M male wearing a lime green/yellow hooded sweater fleeing in a older black Honda Civic with DC Tags last seen eastbound towards S Street, NW. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 23, 2021

This is a developing story.