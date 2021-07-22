US

Shooting Erupts In Popular Area Of DC

shooting DC

Screenshot/Twitter/@KolbieReports

Diana Glebova Contributor
Font Size:

A shooting erupted in a popular area of Washington, D.C., Thursday at around 8:20 p.m., while a number of patrons were eating at nearby restaurants.

Multiple people were reportedly shot, with one victim in the restaurant Mexicue. A witness said they saw a black sedan leaving the area quickly, driving on the sidewalk of 14th street.

People ran from the area as multiple rounds of gun shots were heard. (RELATED: 10-Minute String Of Shootings Leave 14-Year-Old Dead, 9 Others Injured)

One witness described the scene.

Police issued an update with a description of a suspect and vehicle: “Lookout is for a B/M male wearing a lime green/yellow hooded sweater fleeing in a older black Honda Civic with DC Tags last seen eastbound towards S Street, NW.”

This is a developing story.