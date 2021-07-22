10-Minute String Of Shootings Leave 14-Year-Old Dead, 9 Others Injured

A string of separate shootings that took place within 10-minutes Wednesday in Chicago left a 14-year-old boy dead and at least nine others injured, according to a local report.

The first shooting happened at the intersection of 13th Street and Christiana around 6:01 p.m., NBC 5 Chicago reported, citing police. During the shooting, a 14-year-old boy was struck by gunfire, including four other individuals. The teen was shot in the head and taken to Stroger Hospital where he was reportedly pronounced dead.

A 16-year-old boy was also shot in the head and was taken to a hospital where he is in grave condition, according to the report. (RELATED: 20-Year-Old Summer Intern Dies After Getting Struck By Stray Bullet On Chicago Subway)

The other three individuals, all in their twenties, sustained gunshot wounds but were listed as stable, according to the report.

Just 10 minutes later another shooting was reported a few blocks away, where several people opened fire and injured four teenagers and a 22-year-old, according to NBC 5 Chicago.

Over the weekend there were 56 shootings, including 11 fatalities.

Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Saturday that a federal strike force would be in the city throughout the week to help crack down on gun trafficking. Shootings have been up in the city this year, with data showing that the numbers are the highest in four years.