House Freedom Caucus Asks McCarthy To ‘End Nancy Pelosi’s Authoritarian Reign’

The House Freedom Caucus called on Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy to remove House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Friday, Fox News reported.

The caucus sent McCarthy a letter asking him to present a motion by July 31 “to vacate the chair and end Nancy Pelosi’s authoritarian reign as Speaker of the House.”

The caucus called Pelosi’s decision to remove Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan and Indiana Republican Rep. Jim Banks from the Select Committee to Investigate Jan. 6 “intolerable.”

“Speaker Pelosi’s tenure is destroying the House of Representatives and our ability to faithfully represent the people we are here to serve,” the caucus wrote in its letter to McCarthy.

Refusing to seat Rep Jim Jordan & Rep Jim Banks on the Select Committee to Investigate Jan 6th is intolerable. House Freedom Caucus is calling on GOP leader to file and bring up a privileged motion to vacate the chair and end Speaker Pelosi’s authoritarian reign. Full letter: pic.twitter.com/u2AsXN5nfg — House Freedom Caucus (@freedomcaucus) July 23, 2021

McCarthy chose five Republicans to be on the committee and investigate the Capitol riot. Pelosi vetoed Banks and Jordan, citing their dismissive statements about the committee, Fox News reported. (RELATED: Pelosi Launches Select Committee To Investigate Jan.6)

McCarthy strongly criticized Pelosi’s move and defended Banks and Jordan. He pulled every member from the committee and boycotted the panel entirely, according to Fox News.

“This is a sham committee that’s just politically driven by Speaker Pelosi,” said McCarthy, according to Fox News.

Pelosi said the committee would proceed without McCarthy’s members, Fox News reported.