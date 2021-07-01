Nancy Pelosi Taps Liz Cheney To Serve On Jan. 6 Committee

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tapped Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, along with seven Democrats, to serve on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Pelosi made the announcement during a press conference Thursday, noting that Democratic Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson will serve as chairman. Democratic Reps. Zoe Lofgren of California, Adam Schiff of California, Pete Aguilar of California, Jamie Raskin of Maryland, Stephanie Murphy of Florida and Elaine Luria of Virginia were also named as members of the committee.

“We are very honored and proud she has agreed to serve on the committee,” Pelosi said upon announcing Cheney’s participation.

Cheney was ousted from her role as the third-ranking House Republican in May after voting in favor of impeaching former President Donald Trump. She was censored in February by the Wyoming Republican Party because of her vote and faced backlash from Trump and other Republicans, with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy saying he’s “had it with her” during off-camera comments to Fox News’ Steve Doocy in early May, according to Axios.

McCarthy reportedly warned Republicans not to join the Jan. 6 committee prior to Pelosi’s announcement, according to Forbes.

Cheney said in a statement that she’s “honored to have been named to serve on the” committee and declared that “what happened on Jan. 6 can never happen again.”

“Congress is obligated to conduct a full investigation of the most serious attack on our Capitol since 1814,” Cheney noted. “That day saw the most sacred space in our Republic overrun by an angry and violent mob attempting to stop the counting of electoral votes and threatening the peaceful transfer of power.”

“Those who are responsible for the attack need to be held accountable and this select committee will fulfill that responsibility in a professional, expeditious, and non-partisan manner,” she added.

It's not yet known when the committee plans to begin working. Pelosi told reporters this would occur "when we have a quorum," according to CNN.