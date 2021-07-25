Swimmers Chase Kalisz, Jay Litherland Win Gold And Silver, Take First Two Medals For US In The Same Race

American swimmers Chase Kalisz and Jay Litherland took first and second place in the Men’s 400 Individual Medley on Sunday.

In just that one race, Kalisz and Litherland scored the first two medals for the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic Games.

🇺🇸 @chasekalisz won gold and 🇺🇸 Jay Litherland won silver in the men’s 400-meter individual medley, the first medals for the U.S. in Tokyo. https://t.co/oGx14Hwtpn pic.twitter.com/Bhg2kgJjLj — NYT Graphics (@nytgraphics) July 25, 2021

Because spectators were not allowed at the Tokyo games due to continuing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, Kalisz’s parents had to celebrate his win from afar.

Kalisz and Litherland, who both swam for the University of Georgia, stood together on the podium as the national anthem played for the first time in Tokyo.

For the first time at the #TokyoOlympics, the National Anthem is played for @TeamUSA! Chase Kalisz and Jay Litherland celebrate their 1-2 finish in the men’s 400m IM. pic.twitter.com/kBiIvxMGxI — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 25, 2021

Their one-two finish prompted a little smack talk from the University of Georgia swimming and diving program.

Only China has more overall medals than the University of Georgia swimming program…#OlympiansMadeHere | #GoDawgs 🐾 pic.twitter.com/nVjNsHNsjm — Georgia Swim & Dive (@UGASwimDive) July 25, 2021

I’m laughing at this medal leaderboard right now: 1. USA (5)

2. China (4)

3. Japan (3)

4. University of Georgia (3)

5. Italy (2) 🤣 — Brandon Sudge (@brandonsudge) July 25, 2021

Kalisz just missed gold by 0.7 seconds five years ago in Rio de Janeiro, taking silver in the 400 IM behind Japan’s Kosuke Hagino. His silver medal in 2016, like his gold in Tokyo, marked the first medal for Team USA Swimming. For years prior to 2016, the event was dominated by five-time Olympian Michael Phelps.