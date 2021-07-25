Sports

Swimmers Chase Kalisz, Jay Litherland Win Gold And Silver, Take First Two Medals For US In The Same Race

Chase Kalisz (L) of Team United States celebrates winning the gold medal with silver medalist Jay Litherland of Team United States in the Men's 400m Individual Medley Final on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

David Ramos/Getty Images

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Font Size:

American swimmers Chase Kalisz and Jay Litherland took first and second place in the Men’s 400 Individual Medley on Sunday.

In just that one race, Kalisz and Litherland scored the first two medals for the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic Games. (RELATED: Calling All Patriots: Will You Watch The Olympics, If So, Which Sport Are You Most Excited To Watch?)

Because spectators were not allowed at the Tokyo games due to continuing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, Kalisz’s parents had to celebrate his win from afar.

Kalisz and Litherland, who both swam for the University of Georgia, stood together on the podium as the national anthem played for the first time in Tokyo.

Their one-two finish prompted a little smack talk from the University of Georgia swimming and diving program.

Kalisz just missed gold by 0.7 seconds five years ago in Rio de Janeiro, taking silver in the 400 IM behind Japan’s Kosuke Hagino. His silver medal in 2016, like his gold in Tokyo, marked the first medal for Team USA Swimming. For years prior to 2016, the event was dominated by five-time Olympian Michael Phelps.