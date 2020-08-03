Katie Ledecky Swims With A Glass Of Milk On Her Head

Katie Ledecky managed to swim across a pool with a glass of milk on her head.

The American Olympic hero posted a Twitter video Monday of herself doing a lap with a glass of chocolate milk on her head.

She successfully made it to the other side of the pool without spilling a single drop. Watch the insanely impressive performance below.

Possibly one of the best swims of my career! (~open for debate~)

How did she do that? Seriously, how did she do that? I don’t think most humans could keep their head balanced like that if their lives depended on it.

Not to mention, she didn’t even come up for air a single time. She just kept on stroking away like it was no big deal.

If that’s not impressive, then I don’t know what is.

That glass of milk would have been in the water the moment it touched my head if I had tried to do that. I assume she rested it in the fold of her cap, but no matter how she did it, Ledecky’s performance is insanely impressive.

I guess that’s why she’s an Olympic gold medalist many times over and why I work on a computer. Different strokes for different folks.

Mad props to her. I’m glad we have athletes like that on our side.