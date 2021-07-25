REPORT: Deshaun Watson Will Report To Training Camp

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson will reportedly report to training camp Sunday.

According to Ian Rapoport, Watson will report to begin testing for entry into camp, but it doesn't change Watson's desire to be traded.

Quarterbacks are reporting today in Houston, and #Texans QB Deshaun Watson is expected to be among them, source said. He’s showing up for testing to begin entry into training camp. However, Watson’s stance about the organization and desire to be traded remains unchanged. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 25, 2021

It’s also not even known whether or not Watson will be allowed to play this season as he faces more than 20 allegations of sexual assault and misconduct.

REPORT: Deshaun Watson Faces A New Lawsuit, Is Accused Of Ejaculating On A Woman’s Hand https://t.co/5LmBujcNaX — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 15, 2021

Honestly, I’m not sure what to read into this situation. Watson attending training camp stops him from facing massive fines, but I’m not sure what else it means.

The NFL hasn’t made it clear whether or not he’ll be allowed on a field this season with allegations hanging over his head, and I’m inclined to think he won’t be.

Watson would’ve faced mandatory $50,000 fines for every day he missed. So, he saves himself money without backing off his stance that he wants out of Houston. https://t.co/sZjyyCLhyM — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 25, 2021

It’ll be interesting to see what happens next with Watson, but he’s still clearly trying to be involved with playing. Will the league let that actually happen? That’s the decision we’re all waiting on.