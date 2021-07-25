Editorial

REPORT: Deshaun Watson Will Report To Training Camp

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 03: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans reacts to a play during a game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Houston, Texas.

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson will reportedly report to training camp Sunday.

According to Ian Rapoport, Watson will report to begin testing for entry into camp, but it doesn’t change Watson’s desire to be traded. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s also not even known whether or not Watson will be allowed to play this season as he faces more than 20 allegations of sexual assault and misconduct.

Honestly, I’m not sure what to read into this situation. Watson attending training camp stops him from facing massive fines, but I’m not sure what else it means.

The NFL hasn’t made it clear whether or not he’ll be allowed on a field this season with allegations hanging over his head, and I’m inclined to think he won’t be.

It’ll be interesting to see what happens next with Watson, but he’s still clearly trying to be involved with playing. Will the league let that actually happen? That’s the decision we’re all waiting on.