Watch The Latest Promo For The New James Bond Movie ‘No Time To Die’

A new promo for “No Time to Die” dropped Monday, and it looks great.

The plot of the latest James Bond film, according to the preview’s YouTube description, is, “Bond has left active service. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Judging from the latest promo, fans of Bond are going to be in for a fun time. Give it a watch below.

For those of you who don’t know, “No Time to Die” is Daniel Craig’s final time portraying the iconic spy, and it was supposed to come out in April 2020 before the novel coronavirus pandemic caused multiple issues.

Now, it’s set to hit theaters Oct. 8, and it looks absolutely awesome.

NO TIME TO DIE 8 October 2021 pic.twitter.com/HZlNG5kz8t — James Bond (@007) January 22, 2021

Seeing as how this is Craig’s final time as James Bond, we really have to make sure to send him out on top.

He’s without question one of the better men to ever play Bond, and it’d be terrible if his final movie wasn’t great.

Luckily, it looks like “No Time to Die” is going to be outstanding.

Make sure to catch it in theaters starting October 8. It looks like it’s 100% going to be worth the money!