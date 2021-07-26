Trump Endorses Incumbent Ken Paxton Over George P. Bush For Texas Attorney General

Former President Donald Trump endorsed incumbent Republican Ken Paxton for Texas attorney general over challenger George P. Bush on Monday.

Paxton has served as Texas attorney general since his first election in 2014. His challenger, Bush, had previously attempted to court Trump’s endorsement shortly after announcing his run for the office in June. While Trump has had a strained relationship with the Bush family in recent years, he had said earlier in 2021 that he does “like” this youngest Bush. (RELATED: ‘George W. Bush Casts Doubt On Trump’s Political Future: ‘These Movements Fritter Over Time’)

“Attorney General Ken Paxton has been bravely on the front line in the fight for Texas, and America, against the vicious and very dangerous Radical Left Democrats, and the foolish and unsuspecting RINOs that are destroying our Country,” Trump wrote. “Ken is strong on Crime, Border Security, the Second Amendment, Election Integrity and, above all, our Constitution.”

“He loves our Military and our Vets. It is going to take a PATRIOT like Ken Paxton to advance America First policies in order to Make America Great Again. Ken has my Complete and Total Endorsement for another term as Attorney General of Texas. He is a true Texan who will keep Texas safe—and will never let you down!” Trump finished.

Trump often includes criticism of the opponent of any candidate he is endorsing, but appears to have spared Bush in this case.

Bush’s campaign had touted a quote from Trump calling him “the only Bush that likes me” in June. The candidate emphasized reforming immigration and frequently praised the former president, but he appears to have fallen short of gaining Trump’s approval.

I missed out on the @georgepbush swag yesterday: The koozie says “this is the only Bush that likes me. This is the Bush that got it right. I like him” – Donald Trump #txlege pic.twitter.com/pFTzQCmoRG — Scott Braddock (@scottbraddock) June 3, 2021

Paxton showed some support for Trump’s efforts to challenge the result of the 2020 election, attacking the U.S. Supreme Court for shutting down his lawsuit alleging unconstitutional elections laws in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.