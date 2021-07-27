Sports

17-Year-Old Lydia Jacoby Wins Gold In Tokyo, And Fans At Her Alaskan Watch Party Steal The Show

Seventeen-year-old Lydia Jacoby ousted the world record holder to win gold in the Tokyo Olympic Games, and her fans back home in Alaska stole the show.

Jacoby, the first Olympic swimmer from Alaska to even make the team, held her own against the veterans in the women’s 100M breaststroke, just out touching both Tatjana Schoenmaker of South Africa and Lilly King — who holds the world record in the event and took home the gold medal in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro. (RELATED: Australian Swimmer Topples Reigning US Champion Katie Ledecky In Fierce Battle For Olympic 400M Gold)

And although COVID-19 protocols have kept spectators out of the stands in Tokyo, Jacoby’s fans at a watch party in her hometown of Seward, Alaska, made their presence felt virtually as she reached for that wall.

King worked hard to defend her record going into the Tokyo games, going so far as to train in an Indiana pond when coronavirus lockdowns closed her pool.

But despite missing out on repeat gold, King was all smiles after Jacoby’s surprise win.

“We love to keep that gold in the USA family, so this kid just had the swim of her life and I am so proud to be her teammate,” she said. “I’m proud to get bronze for my country.”