REPORT: The NFLPA Isn’t Happy With NFL Teams Forcing Unvaccinated Players To Wear Colored Wristbands

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 15: Sam Darnold #14 high-fives Stephen Sullivan #84 of the Carolina Panthers during mandatory minicamp at Bank of America Stadium on June 15, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The NFL and NFLPA are reportedly arguing over unvaccinated players having to wear wristbands.

According to Adam Schefter, the two sides are “at odds over the use of wristbands to identity [sic] unvaccinated players.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Unvaccinated players are being forced by some teams to wear wristbands, and the NFLPA thinks the move is “unnecessary,” according to Schefter.

When I first saw reports about players wearing wristbands to identify who is and isn’t vaccinated, I was a little surprised.

In my mind, it seemed like an incredibly unnecessary thing to do.

However, we all know that the NFL has made it clear at this point that the league intends to make life a living hell for unvaccinated players.

Unvaccinated players face big fines if they violate coronavirus protocols and teams could be held financially responsible for any games canceled because of an outbreak among them.

Again, the league is going out of its way to make sure the situation is as tough as possible.

So, I guess we really shouldn’t be surprised by players being forced to wear wristbands to identify who isn’t vaccinated.

The only question at this point is whether or not the NFLPA has the power to do anything. My guess is the answer is no because they already would have.

Get ready for a long season of restrictions among unvaccinated players. It’s an issue that is definitely not going away.