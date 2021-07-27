REPORT: The NFLPA Isn’t Happy With NFL Teams Forcing Unvaccinated Players To Wear Colored Wristbands

The NFL and NFLPA are reportedly arguing over unvaccinated players having to wear wristbands.

According to Adam Schefter, the two sides are “at odds over the use of wristbands to identity [sic] unvaccinated players.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Unvaccinated players are being forced by some teams to wear wristbands, and the NFLPA thinks the move is “unnecessary,” according to Schefter.

The NFL and the NFLPA are also at odds over the use of wristbands to identity unvaccinated players, per sources. The NFL is allowing clubs to to make players wear bright colored wristbands, which the NFLPA believes is unnecessary. Talks to continue. https://t.co/nGnFSCafI1 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 26, 2021

Just this month, 13 NFL staffers and four players, including one of each this weekend, have tested positive for COVID despite being vaccinated, per sources. NFL and NFLPA have been in discussions to increase testing cadence for vaccinated staff and players as an extra precaution. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 26, 2021

When I first saw reports about players wearing wristbands to identify who is and isn’t vaccinated, I was a little surprised.

In my mind, it seemed like an incredibly unnecessary thing to do.

However, we all know that the NFL has made it clear at this point that the league intends to make life a living hell for unvaccinated players.

Unvaccinated players face big fines if they violate coronavirus protocols and teams could be held financially responsible for any games canceled because of an outbreak among them.

Again, the league is going out of its way to make sure the situation is as tough as possible.

REPORT: Unvaccinated NFL Players Face Huge Fines https://t.co/E7Wl0HnG1a — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 25, 2021

So, I guess we really shouldn’t be surprised by players being forced to wear wristbands to identify who isn’t vaccinated.

The only question at this point is whether or not the NFLPA has the power to do anything. My guess is the answer is no because they already would have.

The NFL has seemingly declared war on unvaccinated players. Is it the fair or right thing to do?@dhookstead breaks down the strict punishments and issues unvaccinated players will face all season. pic.twitter.com/zzWLhxkx5r — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 26, 2021

Get ready for a long season of restrictions among unvaccinated players. It’s an issue that is definitely not going away.