REPORT: NFL Will Hold Teams Financially Responsible If Unvaccinated Players Cause A Game To Be Canceled

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell News Conference

The NFL is ready to drop the hammer on teams if unvaccinated players cause games to be canceled.

According to Tom Pelissero, the league informed teams Thursday that there will be serious consequences for any team that has an outbreak among unvaccinated players. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If a game is canceled, the team with the outbreak among unvaccinated players will have to forfeit, take a loss for playoff seeding and could be held financially responsible.

Yes, teams might have to write a check for any game that ends up getting canceled! Furthermore, nobody will get paid if games have to be canceled.

Do we think the NFL is playing games or not when it comes to getting players vaccinated? The answer to that is a crystal clear no.

Holding teams financially responsible for games being canceled is about as bad a punishment as I can possibly imagine. That’s probably worse than losing a draft pick.

Think about how much money every single NFL game makes in ticket sales, food, merchandise, parking and TV money. Now, imagine the owner writing a check to cover all of that because of an outbreak.

The NFL can’t force players to get vaccinated, but it’s clear they’re going out of their way to make life a living hell for anyone who is unvaccinated.

They’re really putting the screws to teams in order to get players vaccinated.

Buckle up because I think we’re in for a wild situation if a game ends up getting canceled and people have to write checks. It’s going to get very ugly.