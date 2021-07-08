REPORT: 68% Of NFL Players Have At Least One Vaccination Shot

The NFL’s efforts to get players vaccinated seem to be working.

According to Tom Pelissero, 68% of NFL players have at least one shot of a coronavirus vaccine, which is slightly ahead of the 67.1% national average. Pelissero reported that the national average for men between the ages of 18 and 39 is 53%. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

So, the NFL is absolutely destroying that average.

Vaccination update 20 days before most NFL teams report to camp: – Five teams have 85%+ of players with at least one shot – 68% of players league-wide with at least one shot (national rate is 67.1%, and 53% among men 18-39) – Virtually all Tier 1 and 2 personnel are vaccinated — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 7, 2021

We shouldn’t be surprised at all by the fact that the NFL is beating the national average when it comes to getting vaccinated.

The league has made it crystal clear that not getting vaccinated will result in your life being a living hell full of restrictions.

The NFL and NFLPA have agreed to updated COVID-19 protocols for 2021 training camp and preseason, per source. How different will life by for vaccinated and unvaccinated players? From the memo that just went to clubs: pic.twitter.com/8yMPW0JBWZ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 16, 2021

At the end of the day, NFL players are going to have to make their own decisions on whether or not they want the vaccine.

As we saw with Cole Beasley, some players are clearly content not getting the vaccine.

This is crazy. Did we vote on this? I stay in the hotel. We still have meetings. We will all be together. Vaccinated players can go out the hotel and bring covid back in to where I am. So what does it matter if I stay in the hotel now? 100 percent immune with vaccination? No. https://t.co/g61WM8zAOh — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) June 17, 2021

More than anything people just want to have a smooth season of NFL action. The more players we get vaccinated, the more comfortable Roger Goodell will feel entering the 2021 campaign, and things seem to be rolling right now.

The vaccine isn’t required for NFL players. Coaches and other staff who aren’t fully vaccinated won’t be eligible for Tier 1/2 status and thus not allowed to work directly with players. Clock is ticking to get fully vaccinated or be under heavy restrictions in camp and preseason. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 7, 2021

Let’s hope the season goes off without a hitch!