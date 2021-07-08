Editorial

REPORT: 68% Of NFL Players Have At Least One Vaccination Shot

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

The NFL’s efforts to get players vaccinated seem to be working.

According to Tom Pelissero, 68% of NFL players have at least one shot of a coronavirus vaccine, which is slightly ahead of the 67.1% national average. Pelissero reported that the national average for men between the ages of 18 and 39 is 53%. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

So, the NFL is absolutely destroying that average.

We shouldn’t be surprised at all by the fact that the NFL is beating the national average when it comes to getting vaccinated.

The league has made it crystal clear that not getting vaccinated will result in your life being a living hell full of restrictions.

At the end of the day, NFL players are going to have to make their own decisions on whether or not they want the vaccine.

As we saw with Cole Beasley, some players are clearly content not getting the vaccine.

More than anything people just want to have a smooth season of NFL action. The more players we get vaccinated, the more comfortable Roger Goodell will feel entering the 2021 campaign, and things seem to be rolling right now.

Let’s hope the season goes off without a hitch!