Editorial

REPORT: The Vikings Haven’t Fired Rick Dennison, He Will Remain With The Team

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 22: A Minnesota Vikings helmet sits on the field during the pregame warm up against the Oakland Raiders at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Minnesota Vikings defeated the Oakland Raiders 34-14.(Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

(Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Rick Dennison’s time with the Minnesota Vikings is reportedly not over.

There was a report that broke this past Friday that the assistant coach was parting ways with the franchise because he refused to get vaccinated. Now, it sounds like that might not be the case. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to ProFootballTalk, Dennison is remaining with the team after reaching an agreement with the Vikings. PFT reported that “the agreement is more like an acknowledgement that team and coach will comply with the applicable COVID protocols as determined by the NFL, whether Dennison is vaccinated or not.”

Well, this situation has certainly changed substantially since Friday when news broke that Dennison was out.

It still doesn’t change the fact that the NFL is being insanely strict with unvaccinated people.

Hopefully, everyone gets their stuff figured out and we don’t see people lose their jobs. No matter what you think, nobody wants to see anyone lose money.

Best of luck to Dennison this season with the Vikings. It sounds like he might need it.