REPORT: The Vikings Haven’t Fired Rick Dennison, He Will Remain With The Team

Rick Dennison’s time with the Minnesota Vikings is reportedly not over.

There was a report that broke this past Friday that the assistant coach was parting ways with the franchise because he refused to get vaccinated. Now, it sounds like that might not be the case.

After refusing to receive a vaccine for COVID-19, Rick Dennison is out as a Vikings assistant coach, sources told @CourtneyRCronin. Dennison is believed to be the first NFL position coach to part ways with his team after choosing not to receive a vaccine. https://t.co/IcdgzQQ3LQ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 23, 2021

According to ProFootballTalk, Dennison is remaining with the team after reaching an agreement with the Vikings. PFT reported that “the agreement is more like an acknowledgement that team and coach will comply with the applicable COVID protocols as determined by the NFL, whether Dennison is vaccinated or not.”

As it turns out, OL coach Rick Dennison was never out in Minnesota, and he’ll be staying put under an agreement reached on Tuesday with the team. https://t.co/JeFtLUk9gb — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 27, 2021

Well, this situation has certainly changed substantially since Friday when news broke that Dennison was out.

It still doesn’t change the fact that the NFL is being insanely strict with unvaccinated people.

The NFL and the NFLPA are also at odds over the use of wristbands to identity unvaccinated players, per sources. The NFL is allowing clubs to to make players wear bright colored wristbands, which the NFLPA believes is unnecessary. Talks to continue. https://t.co/nGnFSCafI1 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 26, 2021

Hopefully, everyone gets their stuff figured out and we don’t see people lose their jobs. No matter what you think, nobody wants to see anyone lose money.

Best of luck to Dennison this season with the Vikings. It sounds like he might need it.