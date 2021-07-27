Sports

Simone Biles Pulls Out Of An Olympic Competition For Unknown Reason

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 27: Simone Biles of Team United States looks on during the Women's Team Final on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Simone Biles pulled out of the team competition Tuesday at the Olympics, and the reason why is unclear.

According to multiple reports, Biles made the decision to pull out of the team event, which the USA finished second in, early Tuesday, but that’s where things get murky. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yahoo Sports reported that Biles was pulled from the event in Japan after an “awkward” landing, but noted “she did not appear to suffer any obvious physical injury in her attempt.”

According to Al Butler, a Team USA coach informed the broadcast that Biles pulling out wasn’t because of an injury, but was due to a mental health issue.

As of this moment, Biles has not publicly addressed pulling out of the team event.

Obviously, something is going on with Biles, but we have conflicting reports on what truly caused her to remove herself from the team event.

If she’s healthy and able to go, Biles still has multiple other events she’s eligible to compete in later in the week, according to the same Yahoo Sports report.

Check back for the latest information on this developing situation as we have it.