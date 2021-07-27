Simone Biles Pulls Out Of An Olympic Competition For Unknown Reason

Simone Biles pulled out of the team competition Tuesday at the Olympics, and the reason why is unclear.

According to multiple reports, Biles made the decision to pull out of the team event, which the USA finished second in, early Tuesday, but that’s where things get murky. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

TOKYO (AP) — Olympic champion Simone Biles out of team finals with apparent injury. — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) July 27, 2021

Yahoo Sports reported that Biles was pulled from the event in Japan after an “awkward” landing, but noted “she did not appear to suffer any obvious physical injury in her attempt.”

Simone Biles was pulled from the team competition after an awkward, low scoring attempt on vault, and looked to be in tears as she left the arena. From @DanWetzel ➡️ https://t.co/fAKi0n9xX5 https://t.co/veYnYHoIsb — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 27, 2021

According to Al Butler, a Team USA coach informed the broadcast that Biles pulling out wasn’t because of an injury, but was due to a mental health issue.

As of this moment, Biles has not publicly addressed pulling out of the team event.

A Team USA coach said that Simone Biles’ exit from the gymnastics team event “is not injury related.” Coach said it is a “mental issue she is having,” per NBC broadcast. — Al Butler (@ALaboutSports) July 27, 2021

Obviously, something is going on with Biles, but we have conflicting reports on what truly caused her to remove herself from the team event.

Simone Biles has been pulled from remaining events following a disappointing performance and reported injury on the vault pic.twitter.com/0FCiWQhoUJ — Boomieleaks (@Boomieleaks) July 27, 2021

If she’s healthy and able to go, Biles still has multiple other events she’s eligible to compete in later in the week, according to the same Yahoo Sports report.

Yesterday Simone Biles posted on Instagram: “I truly do feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times. I know I brush it off and make it seem like pressure doesn’t affect me but damn sometimes it’s hard” pic.twitter.com/5LTMY8ObiV — Inside Gymnastics (@InsideGym) July 27, 2021

Check back for the latest information on this developing situation as we have it.