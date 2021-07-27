‘Ted Lasso’ Sets Apple TV+ Viewership Records

Season two of “Ted Lasso” is off to a very hot start on Apple TV+.

According to Deadline, Apple announced the premiere of the second season of the hit show with Jason Sudeikis is the largest premiere and opening weekend in the history of the company’s streaming platform. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Furthermore, viewership was six times larger for the season two premiere of “Ted Lasso” compared to the season one premiere.

‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2 Delivers Apple TV+’s Biggest Premiere Weekend https://t.co/gSQgDWO0WR — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 26, 2021

Is anyone surprised that season two of “Ted Lasso” is having a ton of success? I know that I’m not. It’s one of the best shows on TV, and people had plenty of time to catch up on season one during the coronavirus pandemic.

It really does feel like “Ted Lasso” has become more of a movement than just a TV show. I know people I share nothing else in common with from an entertainment standpoint who love it.

In case you were wondering, yes, I cruised through the premiere Friday morning, and I absolutely loved it. Sudeikis was back in prime form and didn’t miss a beat at all as the head coach of AFC Richmond.

If you haven’t already started watching, I highly recommend you check it out on Apple TV+. It’s worth every second of your time!