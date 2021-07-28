Editorial

Ohio State Player Luke Wypler Sells Hoodies Featuring A Michigan Reporter’s Tweet Trashing Him

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: Ohio State Buckeyes helmets are seen prior to the College Football Playoff National Championship game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Ohio State football player Luke Wypler isn’t letting a reporter’s criticism keep him down.

Michigan reporter and fan James Yoder recently tweeted that nobody would pay $50 for a hoodie from Wypler when talking about NIL, and the offensive lineman quickly jumped into action. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Wypler started selling hoodies Monday featuring Yoder’s tweet trashing him for the price of $50, and he’s actually sold a few.

As of Wednesday morning, Wypler has sold 117 of the hoodies. So, while it’s not a ton of cash, at $50 each, he’s earned himself some solid beer money.

Is college football the best sport on the planet or is it the best sport on the planet? The answer is an overwhelming yes.

Yoder wanted to take a swipe at OSU, and for some unknown reason settled on Wypler as the guy to target. Now, the young lineman is earning cash thanks to Yoder’s dumb tweet.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Luke Wypler (@luke.wypler)

Props to Wypler for finding a way to cash in on NIL. Something tells me Yoder regrets hitting send on that tweet!

H/T: BroBible