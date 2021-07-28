Ohio State Player Luke Wypler Sells Hoodies Featuring A Michigan Reporter’s Tweet Trashing Him

Ohio State football player Luke Wypler isn’t letting a reporter’s criticism keep him down.

Michigan reporter and fan James Yoder recently tweeted that nobody would pay $50 for a hoodie from Wypler when talking about NIL, and the offensive lineman quickly jumped into action. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

NIL will show us a couple things: 1. Majority of college football players will not end up earning any real sponsorship deals 2. Affiliate deals (% of sales referred) will be the most common revenue stream 3. Social media will be flooded with sponsored posts by athletes — James T. Yoder (@JamesYoder) July 2, 2021

Perhaps for the stars. But, you think people gonna buy a $50 hoodie from Luke Wypler? — James T. Yoder (@JamesYoder) July 2, 2021

Wypler started selling hoodies Monday featuring Yoder’s tweet trashing him for the price of $50, and he’s actually sold a few.

As of Wednesday morning, Wypler has sold 117 of the hoodies. So, while it’s not a ton of cash, at $50 each, he’s earned himself some solid beer money.

Appreciate all the love from Buckeye Nation! Check out the link! #GoBuckshttps://t.co/LL4A0gDntJ — Wypler (@LukeWypler) July 26, 2021

Is college football the best sport on the planet or is it the best sport on the planet? The answer is an overwhelming yes.

Yoder wanted to take a swipe at OSU, and for some unknown reason settled on Wypler as the guy to target. Now, the young lineman is earning cash thanks to Yoder’s dumb tweet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Wypler (@luke.wypler)

Props to Wypler for finding a way to cash in on NIL. Something tells me Yoder regrets hitting send on that tweet!

