REPORT: Ohio State And Michigan Aren’t Leaving The Big Ten For The SEC

Ohio State and Michigan reportedly aren’t leaving the Big Ten for the SEC.

At the moment, the world of college football is in a state of utter chaos amid massive conference changes and Oklahoma and Texas on the verge of going to the SEC. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Oklahoma and Texas joining the SEC is almost a done deal, but nearly 60% of people are against it happening.@dhookstead explains whether or not it’s good for the sport of college football. pic.twitter.com/A4Qwe7GmSZ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 26, 2021

Barstool Sports’ Jack McGuire threw a chaos grenade into the situation when he reported that the SEC was also targeting Ohio State, Michigan, Clemson and Florida State for expansion.

SEC has been in serious contact with Ohio State, Michigan, Clemson, and Florida State. Not clear if this will materialize, but they have their eyes on a true 20 team MEGA conference. OU and Texas just the start. #ScoopCity — Jack McGuire (@JackMacCFB) July 23, 2021

However, it sounds like the two historic B1G programs are staying put. According to Dan Wetzel, neither team is leaving the conference.

As discussed on Podcast, hearing little to no interest in expansion from Big 10 sources. No need to make a move. There is talk of a scheduling agreement with Pac 12 (rotation of non-con games). No, Ohio State/Michigan aren’t leaving. — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) July 26, 2021

I’m not sure anyone thought there was a real chance either team would dip for the SEC, but I’m glad to hear that the conference isn’t losing two historic programs.

As much as I hate Michigan and Ohio State, I definitely don’t want to see them leave the Big Ten. That would be a gigantic blow for the conference.

In fact, it would represent such a clear and present danger to the status of the B1G that I would have no choice but to authorize a war against the SEC.

As I tweeted Monday night, if the B1G loses one team, then we burn Tuscaloosa and the rest of the SEC to the ground.

If the SEC steals one Big Ten team, I will personally lead a second civil war to burn Tuscaloosa and the rest of the SEC to the ground.* I fought one war to save football, and I’ll do it again if necessary. *Doesn’t apply to Rutgers https://t.co/Np873yyqxG — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 27, 2021

Let’s just focus on Big Ten teams beating up on each other and maybe adding a couple. Let’s for damn sure not think about the SEC pillaging our conference. I’m still exhausted from the war to save football in 2020, and the last thing I need to do is now fight against the very allies that I saved the sport with a year ago.