REPORT: Ohio State And Michigan Aren’t Leaving The Big Ten For The SEC

Jul 22, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks to the media during Big 10 media days at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Ohio State and Michigan reportedly aren’t leaving the Big Ten for the SEC.

At the moment, the world of college football is in a state of utter chaos amid massive conference changes and Oklahoma and Texas on the verge of going to the SEC. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Barstool Sports’ Jack McGuire threw a chaos grenade into the situation when he reported that the SEC was also targeting Ohio State, Michigan, Clemson and Florida State for expansion.

However, it sounds like the two historic B1G programs are staying put. According to Dan Wetzel, neither team is leaving the conference.

I’m not sure anyone thought there was a real chance either team would dip for the SEC, but I’m glad to hear that the conference isn’t losing two historic programs.

As much as I hate Michigan and Ohio State, I definitely don’t want to see them leave the Big Ten. That would be a gigantic blow for the conference.

In fact, it would represent such a clear and present danger to the status of the B1G that I would have no choice but to authorize a war against the SEC.

As I tweeted Monday night, if the B1G loses one team, then we burn Tuscaloosa and the rest of the SEC to the ground.

Let’s just focus on Big Ten teams beating up on each other and maybe adding a couple. Let’s for damn sure not think about the SEC pillaging our conference. I’m still exhausted from the war to save football in 2020, and the last thing I need to do is now fight against the very allies that I saved the sport with a year ago.