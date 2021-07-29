‘What Is Being Sold Is The Biden Name’: Critics Go After Hunter Biden’s Art, Which Is Raking In Up To $500,000

Multiple art critics claimed that Hunter Biden’s artwork is overpriced and buyers are paying for the Biden name, according to Politico.

Art critics Geoffrey Young, Ben Davis, and Tabish Khan and art professor John Ploff said the prices for Hunter’s art are far higher than they should be for a new artist, Politico reported.

The New York City gallery showing Hunter’s work in the fall estimated his paintings to be worth $75,000 to $500,000, Politico reported.

Hunter Biden’s art massively overpriced, experts say: ‘What is being sold is the Biden name’ https://t.co/XFMXrlgvE0 — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 29, 2021

“Traditionally, young artists are a bargain, and if they begin to sustain a career, gallerists raise the prices incrementally, as they should,” Young said, according to Politico. “Paintings are only as valuable as what some customer will pay for ‘em…he’s complexly famous, but not yet for art. Guess people will pay for a known last name.”

“An initial online glance suggests there’s nothing new or challenging about his work,” said Khan, according to Politico. (RELATED: ‘Guaranteed Instant Profit’: Art Critics Gush Over Hunter Biden’s Paintings, Which Sell For At Least $75,000)

Biden’s paintings “range from photographic to mixed-media to abstract works on canvas, yupo paper, wood, and metal. He incorporates oil, acrylic, ink, and the written word to create unique experiences that have become his signature,” according to the George Bergès Gallery.

Ethics experts have raised concerns about Hunter’s upcoming art shows where he plans to meet with prospective buyers. The buyers will remain entirely anonymous and the gallery plans to withhold all sale records.