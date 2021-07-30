Bees From Massive 100-Pound Hive Attack And Kill Man, Injure Five Others

A swarm of bees attacked a group of people Thursday in Arizona, killing one and injuring five people after their 100-pound hive was disturbed.

According to the Northwest Fire District, three people were stung over a hundred times before being rushed to the hospital. Fox News reported that one man, who has not yet been identified, later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital. (RELATED: Nearly 1 Million Bees Destined To A Lifetime Of Honey-Making Die After Being Abandoned For Weeks In UPS Truck)

Officials also reported that the firefighters who arrived on the scene were stung several times as well.

One of the victims who survived the attack was stung around 60 times before being treated for their injuries.

Residents in the area were told by authorities to be cautious about potential follow-up attacks.

“Although the area is much safer, there are still some lingering bees,” police said in a statement. “Please continue to use caution while in the area. Several people were injured and one person has passed away due to their injuries.”