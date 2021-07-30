Editorial

Bob Odenkirk Reveals He Had A Heart Attack, Thanks Everyone For ‘The Outpouring Of Love’

(Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images for Backstage Creations)

Bob Odenkirk addressed fans for the first time since suffering a serious medical crisis.

The superstar actor collapsed on the set of “Better Call Saul” in New Mexico earlier this week, and he was immediately rushed to a hospital. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Late Friday afternoon, Odenkirk tweeted that he suffered “a small heart attack,” but won’t require surgery.

He also thanked fans and friends for “the outpouring of love” they showed him in the aftermath of the situation.

This is a great update, and I think I speak for fans everywhere when I say that we’re very happy to hear it.

When it was reported that Odenkirk had collapsed, nobody really knew what was going on and fans were very concerned.

Let’s all keep our fingers crossed that Odenkirk is able to return to full strength as soon as possible. It was a scary situation, but he’s made it through the worst of it.

Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with his family during this tough time. Keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them.