Bob Odenkirk Reveals He Had A Heart Attack, Thanks Everyone For ‘The Outpouring Of Love’

Bob Odenkirk addressed fans for the first time since suffering a serious medical crisis.

The superstar actor collapsed on the set of "Better Call Saul" in New Mexico earlier this week, and he was immediately rushed to a hospital.

Hollywood Star Collapses While Filming. Here’s What We Know https://t.co/372EgHmItc — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 28, 2021

Late Friday afternoon, Odenkirk tweeted that he suffered “a small heart attack,” but won’t require surgery.

He also thanked fans and friends for “the outpouring of love” they showed him in the aftermath of the situation.

Hi. It’s Bob.

Thank you.

To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week.

And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It’s overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much. — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) July 30, 2021

I had a small heart attack. But I’m going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery.

Also, AMC and SONYs support and help throughout this has been next-level. I’m going to take a beat to recover but I’ll be back soon. — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) July 30, 2021

This is a great update, and I think I speak for fans everywhere when I say that we’re very happy to hear it.

When it was reported that Odenkirk had collapsed, nobody really knew what was going on and fans were very concerned.

He’s going to be okay. — Nate Odenkirk (@birthdaynate) July 28, 2021

Let’s all keep our fingers crossed that Odenkirk is able to return to full strength as soon as possible. It was a scary situation, but he’s made it through the worst of it.

I will share what I know when I can but Bob is one of the strongest people I know both physically and spiritually. He WILL get through this. — david cross✍ (@davidcrosss) July 28, 2021

Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with his family during this tough time. Keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them.