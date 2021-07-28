REPORT: Bob Odenkirk Hospitalized After Collapsing On The Set Of ‘Better Call Saul’

Bob Odenkirk has reportedly been hospitalized.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the star actor collapsed Tuesday while on the set of "Better Call Saul" in Albuquerque, New Mexico and was rushed to a hospital.

At this time, the cause of Odenkirk’s collapse isn’t known.

On Tuesday night, Odenkirk’s close friends and co-stars such as David Cross and Michael McKean tweeted their support https://t.co/0eFT1clSAq — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 28, 2021

Obviously, this is an incredibly serious situation, and we’re all pulling for Odenkirk. Whenever someone collapses for no apparent reason, you know that you’re dealing with a situation that demands immediate medical attention.

THR reported that “crew members immediately surrounded” Odenkirk and called an ambulance. So, it sounds like they reacted quickly.

Sending huge love to our @mrbobodenkirk. You got this, brother. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) July 28, 2021

Hopefully, this turns out to be nothing serious and Odenkirk can get back to normal sooner than later. The last thing anyone wants to see is someone struggle with a medical crisis.

Keep checking back for the latest details as we have them on this scary situation. Our thoughts and prayers and with Odenkirk and his family.

I will share what I know when I can but Bob is one of the strongest people I know both physically and spiritually. He WILL get through this. — david cross✍ (@davidcrosss) July 28, 2021

I think I speak for everyone when I say we’re all hoping for the best possible outcome.