Editorial

REPORT: Bob Odenkirk Hospitalized After Collapsing On The Set Of ‘Better Call Saul’

CENTURY CITY, CA - FEBRUARY 13: Actor Bob Odenkirk attends the Backstage Creations Celebrity Retreat at The 2016 Writers Guild West Awards at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza on February 13, 2016 in Century City, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images for Backstage Creations)

(Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images for Backstage Creations)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Bob Odenkirk has reportedly been hospitalized.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the star actor collapsed Tuesday while on the set of “Better Call Saul” in Albuquerque, New Mexico and was rushed to a hospital. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

At this time, the cause of Odenkirk’s collapse isn’t known.

Obviously, this is an incredibly serious situation, and we’re all pulling for Odenkirk. Whenever someone collapses for no apparent reason, you know that you’re dealing with a situation that demands immediate medical attention.

THR reported that “crew members immediately surrounded” Odenkirk and called an ambulance. So, it sounds like they reacted quickly.

Hopefully, this turns out to be nothing serious and Odenkirk can get back to normal sooner than later. The last thing anyone wants to see is someone struggle with a medical crisis.

Keep checking back for the latest details as we have them on this scary situation. Our thoughts and prayers and with Odenkirk and his family.

I think I speak for everyone when I say we’re all hoping for the best possible outcome.