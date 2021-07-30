Outgoing Florida State President Hints The SEC Might Add The Seminoles

Outgoing Florida State president John Thrasher thinks the SEC might be coming for the Seminoles.

The SEC has already targeted Oklahoma and Texas for expansion, and both programs might officially approve leaving the Big 12 as soon as Friday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, Thrasher thinks the Seminoles could be next.

Before his retirement, #FSU president John Thrasher shared his thoughts about the state of college football with @TDOnline. Included: Making sure FSU isn’t left behind, thinking OU and Texas is just the tip of the iceberg and the NCAA’s future viability.https://t.co/JVFUe5CJDg — Curt Weiler (@CurtMWeiler) July 29, 2021

Thrasher told the Tallahassee Democrat the following on the situation:

I just want us to be prepared…My point to (FSU director of athletics) David Coburn and to (new ACC commissioner) Jim Phillips is I don’t want Florida State to be left behind. I consider us as part of the ACC, but I also know that we have a marquee name, Clemson has a marquee name. I think there might be people coming after us, I don’t know, but we’ve got to be prepared no matter what the options are.

Obviously, FSU isn’t leaving the ACC for any conference other than the SEC. It would make zero sense for them to join the Big 12 seeing as how it’s on the brink of collapse and the Big 10 isn’t going after them.

That means Thrasher is clearly talking about going to the SEC.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU Football (@fsufootball)

For what it’s worth, Barstool Sports’ Jack McGuire previously floated that the SEC was in contact with several major schools, including FSU.

While Thrasher certainly didn’t say talks were ongoing, the fact he openly floated it means that it’s on people’s minds.

SEC has been in serious contact with Ohio State, Michigan, Clemson, and Florida State. Not clear if this will materialize, but they have their eyes on a true 20 team MEGA conference. OU and Texas just the start. #ScoopCity — Jack McGuire (@JackMacCFB) July 23, 2021

Now, should the SEC add the Seminoles? If they think they can get them, then they probably should. Yes, they’ve been down the past couple years, but FSU is still an incredibly prestigious program.

Florida might throw a fit, but the Aggies doing that with Texas didn’t stop anything.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU Football (@fsufootball)

We’ll see what happens! No matter what, expansion is dominating the news these days, and I love it!