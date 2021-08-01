The NHL Is Investigating Evander Kane After He’s Accused Of Betting On His Own Games

San Jose Sharks star Evander Kane is under investigation by the league.

Kane’s wife Anna recently went scorched earth on social media, and claimed the talented NHL player, who has a history with gambling debts, was betting on his own games. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Can someone ask Gary Bettman how they can let a player gamble on his own games? Bet and win with bookies on his own games,” Anna wrote on Instagram. Anna also claimed that she no longer has any money for formula to feed her baby and she had to sell her wedding ring.

You can see screenshots of her messages below.

Anna Kane, wife of San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane, has posted some damning stuff on her Instagram. This includes a question to Gary Bettman on “how they can let a player gamble on his own games?” pic.twitter.com/lKGYKWt6bF — Mark Scheig (@markscheig) July 31, 2021

In response to the allegations from Kane’s wife, the NHL announced Saturday night that it will “conduct a full investigation” into the situation.

The League was made aware this evening of a post on social media alleging that San Jose Sharks Player Evander Kane bet on NHL games. The integrity of our game is paramount and the League takes these allegations very seriously. (1/2) — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) July 31, 2021

We intend to conduct a full investigation and will have no further comment at this time. (2/2) — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) July 31, 2021

All the way around, this is going to be a nightmare of a situation for Kane. If he’s found to have gambled on his own games, he’ll never play in the NHL again. He’ll likely never play pro hockey at any level again.

If he’s cleared, Anna has painted a picture of him being a terrible person. There’s literally no positive outcome for him here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AK⚡️ (@a.kane_)

This situation looks like it’s going to get insanely ugly, and I’m not sure if the NHL can let Kane back on the ice until it’s settled. None of it is proven right now; but if he’s allowed to play and it’s later found he was betting on his own games, you’re going to see a massive PR and integrity crisis unfold.