The NHL Is Investigating Evander Kane After He’s Accused Of Betting On His Own Games

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 15: Evander Kane #9 of the San Jose Sharks waits for a faceoff in the second period of a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on March 15, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden Knights defeated the Sharks 2-1. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
San Jose Sharks star Evander Kane is under investigation by the league.

Kane’s wife Anna recently went scorched earth on social media, and claimed the talented NHL player, who has a history with gambling debts, was betting on his own games. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Can someone ask Gary Bettman how they can let a player gamble on his own games? Bet and win with bookies on his own games,” Anna wrote on Instagram. Anna also claimed that she no longer has any money for formula to feed her baby and she had to sell her wedding ring.

You can see screenshots of her messages below.

In response to the allegations from Kane’s wife, the NHL announced Saturday night that it will “conduct a full investigation” into the situation.

All the way around, this is going to be a nightmare of a situation for Kane. If he’s found to have gambled on his own games, he’ll never play in the NHL again. He’ll likely never play pro hockey at any level again.

If he’s cleared, Anna has painted a picture of him being a terrible person. There’s literally no positive outcome for him here.

 

This situation looks like it’s going to get insanely ugly, and I’m not sure if the NHL can let Kane back on the ice until it’s settled. None of it is proven right now; but if he’s allowed to play and it’s later found he was betting on his own games, you’re going to see a massive PR and integrity crisis unfold.