Sean Strickland Says He’d Be ‘Cooking Meth’ If He Wasn’t In The UFC

Sean Strickland (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video/https://twitter.com/barstoolsports/status/1421676238880583685)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
UFC fighter Sean Strickland dropped an all-time line Saturday night.

Strickland dominated Uriah Hall during the UFC Vegas 33 bout, and he was amped up to say the least following his huge win.

Following the big win, he said that he’d “probably be cooking meth” if he wasn’t fighting in the UFC. Watch the hilarious moment below.

Admittedly, I don’t know a ton about Sean Strickland, but I think I’m going to become a huge fan. I looked up some videos of him and he’s a content machine.

He recently suggested that America needs another Vietnam so that the country can toughen up our youth.

Whenever you’re dropping quotes about starting tough wars and how you’d be making drugs if it weren’t for the UFC, you know you’re bound for the spotlight.

The dude is a quote machine, and I love his energy. Imagine earning a monster UFC win and then talking about how you could have been a meth dealer instead.

It’s hilarious.

I think this dude is going to be a mega-star!