UFC Fighter Cheyanne Buys Fights Back Her Emotions After Earning A $50,000 Bonus, Says She Completely ‘Broke’

UFC fighter Cheyanne Buys had an emotional reaction after earning a $50,000 bonus Saturday night.

Buys defeated Gloria de Paula during UFC Vegas 33, and her impressive performance earned her an extra $50,000. How important is the money to her? Well, she apparently had absolutely no money at all going into the fight.

“I am negative in my account right now…I’ve been so broke my whole life because of this sport, but it’s so worth it to me because I love this sport” Buys said Saturday night.

You can watch her full comments below.

Cheyanne Buys breaks down after learning of her “life-changing” $50,000 bonus. “I am negative in my account right now. … I’ve been so broke my whole life because of this sport.”#UFCVegas33 | Full video: https://t.co/hpoU12R2r3 pic.twitter.com/7HBOSxeQWP — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) August 1, 2021

It’s sometimes hard to realize that some pro athletes don’t make much money. I think everyone assumes if you’re competing on TV, then they must be rolling in it.

That’s not the case at all. Lower level UFC fighters trying to climb the ranks don’t make much money at all. Seventh round draft picks in the NFL look like billionaires compared to them.

Now, Buys has an extra $50,000 after originally earning a grand total of $20,000. As much as $70,000 sounds on paper, once the government takes its bite, she’s not left with a ton.

So, I’d highly-encourage her to save as much as possible.

Having said that, props to the rising UFC prospect for earning herself a big bonus. We love seeing people get their money.