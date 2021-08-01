Watchdog Group Puts Up Anti-New York Times Ad Right Outside The NY Offices

A pro-Israel watchdog group set up a large billboard outside of the New York Times’ headquarters that accuses the outlet of covering up anti-Semitism, Fox News reported Friday.

The Committee for Accuracy of Middle East Reporting in America (CAMERA) released the billboard, which calls out the New York Times Publisher and Chairman, A.G. Sulzberger, Fox News reported.

The billboard said, “Hey, Mr. Sulzberger, The New York Times apologized for burying news about Nazi antisemitism,” the billboard states. “Why are you burying the full truth about attacks on Jews today? Get back to us at CAMERA.ORG.” (RELATED: NYT’s Op-Ed: These Attacks On Jews Are Especially Bad Because It Makes Republicans Look Right)

Andrea Levin, the executive director at CAMERA, said that the purpose of the billboard is to bring awareness to, “the deplorable role of the Times today in failing to cover the full facts about [anti-Semitism] and actually fueling hostility towards Jews with its incessant, false and inflammatory depictions of Israel.”

CAMERA billboard across from @nytimes raises awareness of “deplorable role of the Times today in failing to cover the full facts about antisemitism & actually fueling hostility towards Jews with its incessant, false & inflammatory depictions of Israel”https://t.co/JLkwJy2XUl — CAMERAorg (@CAMERAorg) July 29, 2021

“Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time the Sulzberger dynasty has ducked reporting on antisemitism. A.G. Sulzberger’s great grandfather, Arthur Hays Sulzberger, buried Holocaust coverage deep in the paper, obscuring its magnitude and evil,” Levin said.

In 2001, The New York Times admitted that it had covered up news about the Holocaust while it was happening.

“The annihilation of six million Jews would not for many years become distinctively known as the Holocaust. But its essence became knowable fast enough, from ominous Nazi threats and undisputed eyewitness reports collected by American correspondents, agents and informants. Indeed, a large number of those reports appeared in The Times. But they were mostly buried inside its gray and stolid pages, never featured, analyzed or rendered truly comprehensible,” the paper said in 2001.

“Only six times in nearly six years did The Times’s front page mention Jews as Hitler’s unique target for total annihilation. Only once was their fate the subject of a lead editorial. Only twice did their rescue inspire passionate cries in the Sunday magazine,” they added.