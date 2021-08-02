3 Vs. 1 MMA Fight Ends In A Matter Of Seconds In Poland

A three vs. one MMA fight went down over the weekend in Poland, and the video is absurd.

According to BroBible, a fighter known as Kung Fu Panda fought three opponents at an Elite Fighters event in Rzeszow, and the video has to be seen to be believed.

About to be a 3 v 1 fight on this card. Here’s the red corner. pic.twitter.com/8tkPgJ6GdH — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 31, 2021

How did the fight go? Well, as I’m sure you can all imagine, it only took a few seconds for the three fighters to obliterate their single opponent.

You can watch the entire situation unfold below.

Swechu, Modlicha, and Neted vs. Kung Fu Panda pic.twitter.com/hQeihRz62v — Streetfight Banned-cho (@streetfitebncho) July 31, 2021

Did anyone think this situation was going to go any other way? I don’t care how good of a fighter you are, if you’re facing three other MMA athletes, you’re going to get destroyed.

Conor McGregor in his prime would have faced the same fate. You just can’t overcome three opponents. They’re going to swarm you and it’s game over.

That’s exactly what happened here and Kung Fu Panda, and he was immediately taken down.

In the blue corner: Kung Fu Panda pic.twitter.com/lGF0hjg9E8 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 31, 2021

Was it mildly entertaining? Sure. I love MMA and the UFC. Would I ever recommend any fighter ever pull a stunt like this again? Absolutely not.