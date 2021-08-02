Aaron Rodgers On Returning To The Packers: ‘I’m 100% All In’

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is locked in after returning to the team.

After months and months and feuding between the two sides, the star quarterback agreed to return to the team after he got a revised deal.

How does he feel about the situation? He’s ready to roll.

The face of the franchise said the following during a recent chat with James Jones about returning to the Packers:

It’s the best feeling. It was a little strange, I think, Day 1 just because I was gone for the entire offseason and contemplated my own future and the possibility of playing somewhere else as well. But when I’m back here, I’m 100% all in. You know me, you know what I’m all about. I love my teammates. I love competing. I do love practice. I love to go out and give it to the young corner when I can, get after these guys, talk a little smack, especially with a new D-coordinator in here, we’ve got to let him know how it goes around here. You know, it’s good to be back.

Even though Rodgers tried his hardest to get traded during the offseason, it didn’t happen and he’s accepted that fact.

Now, it’s time for Rodgers to get as focused as possible, pick up on anything he might have missed during the offseason and get ready to roll.

Even though I hate the Packers and I hate having to face Rodgers, he’s still a dominant NFL player. When he’s playing at his best, he might be the best quarterback in the league.

Even with all the drama, there’s no doubt at all that he can still lead the Packers to a ton of wins this season. There’s no doubt about that at all.

If you’re a fan of the Packers, you have to be super excited right now. As a Lions fan, I’m not happy at all.