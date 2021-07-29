Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Rips The Team’s Front Office During His First Press Conference Since Returning

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn’t hold back Wednesday when he addressed the media.

Rodgers addressed the media for the first time since agreeing to rejoin the team, and it was a sight to behold.

The star quarterback ripped the way the Packers have treated “outgoing veterans” and he had a list of names he brought with him!

You can watch a segment of the press conference below.

I think it’s safe to say that while Rodgers is back with the Packers for another season of football, he’s still clearly not very happy with the organization.

Not only is he not happy with the way the team has treated some people, but he’s clearly more than willing to openly flame the front office.

That was as unfiltered as it gets. He didn’t hold back at all.

Now that he’s back in Green Bay, the Packers have tried to please him and make him happier than they have in the past.

Most notably, the team traded for Randall Cobb.

Can Rodgers and the Packers put all of this behind them and get back to just playing football for one more season? Time will tell, but it’s crystal clear that Rodgers still isn’t happy with the franchise.