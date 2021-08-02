There Is Now Football Every Single Week Through The Super Bowl

There is football every single week through the Super Bowl in 2022.

As pointed out by Field Yates, starting this week, we have NFL or college action through the Super Bowl in February 2022. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

We’ve finally made it: there is now a pro or college football game every week all the way through the Super Bowl. You love to see it 🏈🏈 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 2, 2021

The first NFL preseason game is this Thursday when the Steelers and Cowboys play in the Hall of Fame Game.

Once that game kicks off, we’ll have months and months of action without any kind of breaks.

I can’t even begin to tell you all how excited I am that football is back. It’s been a long offseason and break from football ever since the Bucs won the Super Bowl.

We haven’t had a second of action sense. Now, the NFL returns Thursday and college football gets underway Aug. 28.

If you’re not pumped, then you’re no fan of mine.

As I’ve said many times, the start of training camp is the start of the season for me. We’ve crossed that threshold and it’s now time to get some games rolling.

I have some beer on ice ready to roll, and you best believe I’m going to be cranked up to 100 once the first game gets here! We deserve this, America, and don’t you ever forget it!