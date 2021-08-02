REPORT: Clemson And Florida State Have Contacted The SEC About Joining The Conference

Clemson and Florida State reportedly want to join the SEC.

According to Marc Ryan, the Tigers and Seminoles have been in contact with the SEC, but it sounds like the conference might not want them after adding Oklahoma and Texas. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Ryan added that Notre Dame might be the only school the SEC is still eying up.

Per a reliable source, Clemson+Florida State have reached out to the SEC about joining the conference. The SEC is concerned that streaming numbers for Clemson+Florida State don’t bring what Oklahoma+Texas do. Notre Dame is the only “free agent” left that would “add to the pot.” — Marc Ryan (@MarcRyanOnAir) August 2, 2021

If Clemson is actually interested in joining the SEC, then the conference would be insanely stupid to not take them.

We’re talking about arguably the second greatest program in college football over the past 15 to 20 years. The SEC would have to be braindead to keep them out.

Despite the fact Dabo Swinney might not be a fan of expansion, Clemson jumping to the SEC would light college football on fire.

Dabo Swinney on conference realignment: “Somewhere down the road … there probably will be some type of 60-team league that has it’s own commissioner and playoff.” pic.twitter.com/5VNYoYKgpd — Marc Whiteman (@MarcWYFFNews4) July 28, 2021

As for Florida State, they’re certainly a tougher sell than the Tigers and Dabo, especially given their lack of recent success.

However, they’re still a historic program with plenty of money and resources. If the SEC is committed to not stopping at 16 teams, then the Seminoles could be a solid regional addition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU Football (@fsufootball)

No matter what happens, it certainly seems like we’re not done with the chaos and carnage just yet. Welcome to life as a college football fan!