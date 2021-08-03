175-Year-Old Associated Press Names A New Historic CEO After 10 Years

The Associated Press (AP) named Daisy Veerasingham, the outlet’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, as its new president and CEO, The AP announced Tuesday.

Veerasingham, 51, will take over for 64-year-old Gary Pruitt at the end of this year, The AP said in its announcement. She will be the 14th leader in the outlet’s 175-year history.

“In Daisy Veerasingham we have chosen a proven leader with a deep understanding of how AP operates and a clear vision for the future,” AP Board of Directors chairman Steven R. Swartz said in a statement. “She appreciates the crucial role AP plays in providing journalism and services that are indispensable to the news industry.” (RELATED: AP, Reuters Sign Deal To Help Twitter Decide What’s True)

Daisy Veerasingham named president and CEO of The Associated Press: https://t.co/s0K0Q2bOKT pic.twitter.com/HInrIVIc0B — AP CorpComm (@AP_CorpComm) August 3, 2021

Swartz praised Pruitt for diversifying the company’s revenue sources, strengthening its financial position, and supporting journalist safety and freedom of expression. He also noted that The AP won six Pulitzer Prizes and a gold medal for public service under Pruitt’s leadership.

Pruitt, who has served as president and CEO for nearly ten years, said that now “feels like the right time to pass the baton.” (RELATED: Associated Press Staff Calls For ‘Clarity,’ Rallies In Open Letter After Journo Fired Over Anti-Israel Comments)

Veerasingham worked for the outlet since 2004 and has worked as senior vice president and chief revenue officer since 2019. During her employment, she transformed the company’s business model and video service, according to the announcement. She is “a first-generation British national of Sri Lankan descent” who “is the first woman, first person of color and first international citizen to lead The Associated Press.”