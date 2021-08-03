REPORT: Steph Curry Will Sign A $215 Million Extension With The Warriors

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is reportedly nearing a huge extension with the team.

According to Marc Stein, the superstar shooting guard is expected to sign a four-year extension worth $215 million!

Stein didn’t specify when the deal will get done, but it’s expected to happen “this summer.”

Among the topics covered: All signs point to the Warriors and Stephen Curry reaching terms on a four-year, $215 million extension this summer. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 2, 2021

That’s a whole lot of money for Mr. Curry, who has already earned north of $200 million during his career.

Sit back and imagine for a second earning $215 million over the course of four years. The numbers are so large that it’s almost hard to believe it’s real.

That’s a whole lot of money!

Of course, Curry is 100% worth it. He’s one of the best players in NBA history and he’s already won three NBA titles.

The dude’s record speaks for itself. He’s a proven star and a winner. In the NBA, you get paid when you have a track record like he does.

Props to Curry on nearing an absolutely gigantic deal. I love seeing people get their money!