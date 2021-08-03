Urban Meyer Says Tim Tebow Struggles Naturally Catching The Ball During Live Plays

Urban Meyer thinks Tim Tebow needs to improve his catching abilities.

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed the Florida Heisman winner as a tight end, and he has had some impressive moments in practice.

However, the head coach of the team thinks he needs to become a more natural catcher.

Lawrence to Tebow in the red zone pic.twitter.com/9XyZO6i48W — Cubjag (@cubjag) July 30, 2021

Meyer said the following when discussing Tebow, according to CBS Sports:

He has good hands. In his drill work, he’s great, but when you get in a competitive moment, just [because of his] lack of experience he wants to body the ball. When you get to a point where two people are going after it, you have to go get the ball. He is fighting through that a little bit, but he has the skill set to catch the ball.

While this is criticism of Tebow, if it’s the biggest knock on Tebow, then his shot of making the team is probably super high.

If the only major criticism against Tebow is that he’s not a great natural catcher, then I really like his odds.

Tim Tebow is looking jacked 😳

pic.twitter.com/Hj2l9Z1C99 — PFF (@PFF) July 31, 2021

Tebow spent all of his life playing QB at a high level before signing with the Jaguars. It’s going to take some time to learn all the ins and outs of being a TE.

Teaching Tebow to be crispier hauling in the ball is a minor detail that he can learn over time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacksonville Jaguars (@jaguars)

As a football fan, I hope like hell Tebow makes the week one roster. It’d be so much fun to watch.