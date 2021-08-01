Tim Tebow Looks Unbelievably Big After Making The Switch To Tight End

Tim Tebow looks like a different person after switching to tight end.

The Florida Heisman winner signed with the Jaguars as a tight end during the offseason, and he looks like he’s put on a stunning amount of muscle. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Tim Tebow is looking jacked 😳

pic.twitter.com/Hj2l9Z1C99 — PFF (@PFF) July 31, 2021

Tebow was also always a big dude ever since his time playing for the Gators in college when he won the Heisman, but he looks much bigger these days.

He doesn’t even look close to what he looked like during his time as a dual-threat quarterback.

Looks the guns on Tebow. He is Jacked! pic.twitter.com/NrPdv62qoS — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) July 28, 2021

As I’ve said too many times to count, I have no idea if Tebow will make the Jaguars week one roster or not. I don’t have a clue, and neither does anyone else outside of the building in Jacksonville.

However, it’s crystal clear that he’s dedicated himself to bulking up to be the best tight end he can be, and he’s making plays in practice!

Lawrence to Tebow in the red zone pic.twitter.com/9XyZO6i48W — Cubjag (@cubjag) July 30, 2021

We’ll see how he does in the preseason, but it’s clear that he’s put on a ton of muscle in order to compete.

