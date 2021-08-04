Alexander Vindman Claims He Had To ‘Deprogram’ His Own Trump-Supporting Father

Retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman claimed Wednesday that he had to ‘deprogram’ his own father, who had supported former President Donald Trump.

Vindman, who was one of the key witnesses in Trump’s first impeachment trial, told the hosts of ABC’s “The View” that he always believed his father would be there for him but that his support for the former president was something he needed to address. (RELATED: Medal Of Honor Recipient Says LTC Vindman Was A ‘Spotlighter’ Whose Own Peers Wanted Him Out)

WATCH:

Meghan McCain asked Vindman about his book, titled “Here, Right Matters: An American Story,” and the fact that his father had not only supported Trump but had believed he had not done anything wrong on the phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky — the call that had jump-started that first impeachment inquiry.

“I think many families can relate to having a partisan divide. How tough was this on your relationship, and did he ever change his mind?” McCain asked.

“It was tough only in that it was a point of friction and an argument that we might have periodically, but, in fact, it did not put my relationship with my dad in any jeopardy,” Vindman replied, saying that despite their differences, he never doubted his father would support him.

“He’s a loving, terrific father that sacrificed an enormous amount for us kids, and I knew where we would fall at eventually,” Vindman continued, adding, “For me, the trick was really frankly to almost deprogram him, convince him that what he was seeing on far-right media, and what he was hearing on kind of Russian programming was, in fact, propaganda and that this was a very, very serious matter that jeopardized our democracy.”