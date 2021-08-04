IDF Responds With Tank Fire After Rockets Fire From Lebanon Towards Israel

After Lebanon fired three rockets toward Kiryat Shmona, a northern city in Israel, the Israel Defense Force (IDF) responded Wednesday with tank fire toward the launch sites along the entire Lebanese border, The Jerusalem Post reported.

At noon, thousands went into bomb shelters as sirens sounded in Kiryat Shmona and the communities of Kfar Giladi and Tel Hai, The Jerusalem Post reported. (RELATED: Missiles Fired From Lebanon Towards Northern Israel After Reported Israeli Night Raids In Syria)

One of Lebanon’s rockets fell inside its own territory and two others hit Israel, according to the IDF.

RAW FOOTAGE: 3 rockets were just fired from Lebanon toward northern Israel. 2 rockets landed in Israel, and 1 fell inside Lebanon. In response, our artillery forces fired into Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/Sf3754RqRU — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 4, 2021

“Not only is rocket fire from Lebanon at Israeli civilians an act of terrorism, it also is indicative of the Lebanese government’s lack of governance of terrorist organizations operating in Lebanon,” the IDF tweeted. “The Lebanese government is responsible for all attacks from Lebanon.”

Not only is rocket fire from Lebanon at Israeli civilians an act of terrorism, it also is indicative of the Lebanese government’s lack of governance of terrorist organizations operating in Lebanon. The Lebanese government is responsible for all attacks from Lebanon. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 4, 2021

Israel’s military retaliated with artillery shells, according to The Jerusalem Post. The IDF fired about six artillery shells north of Metula in Lebanon, according to Hezbollah-affiliated reporter Ali Shoaib, The Jerusalem Post reported.

After Lebanon fired the rockets, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon released a statement, acknowledging the fighting occurred on the one-year anniversary of the explosion at the Beirut Port, in which over 200 people died and thousands were wounded.

“UNIFIL’s Head of Mission and Force Commander, Maj.-Gen. Stefano Del Col, was in immediate contact with the parties. He urged them to cease fire and to exercise maximum restraint to avoid further escalation, especially on this solemn anniversary,” the statement said.

“UNIFIL remains fully engaged with the parties through our liaison and coordination channels, and we are working with the Lebanese Armed Forces to ensure immediate follow up on the ground and to reinforce security along the Blue Line,” the statement said.