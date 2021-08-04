‘Enemy Of The State’: Ken Burns Says He Hopes Zuckerberg Goes To Jail In Coming Years

Filmmaker Ken Burns called Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg an “enemy of the state” and said he wants to see him put in jail in a Monday podcast.

Burns made a guest appearance on The New York Times’ “Sway” podcast to talk about his new film about Muhammad Ali. He was asked who he thought would be the “version of Muhammad Ali in 100 years.” He said, “Stacey Abrams. She’s the person who has the closest chops to being somebody that we could carve into Mount Rushmore.”

He said that he hopes “Zuckerberg is in jail by then.”

Filmmaker Ken Burns calls Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg ‘an enemy of the state’ who belongs in jail https://t.co/OVNoBc9B4A — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 4, 2021

“This is an enemy of the state, and I mean the United States of America. He doesn’t give a sh-t about us, the United States,” Burns said. “He knows he can transcend it. He can get away to any place. And so it’s just about filthy lucre, that’s it.” (RELATED: Facebook Becomes Fifth Tech Company Worth More Than $1 Trillion)

Burns then spoke about Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, calling her a “complicit.”

Burns, who is known for his Civil War documentary, was ridiculed last month for calling the current climate in the U.S. “the most fraught time” in its history. He cited COVID-19, misinformation, paranoia, and voter suppression as his reasoning. “We’re not interested in the truth. We’re not interested in the many varied voices that make us up,” he said, according to Fox News.