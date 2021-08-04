Max Johnson Named LSU’s Starting Quarterback After Myles Brennan Gets Hurt

Max Johnson will start at quarterback for LSU this season.

According to 247Sports, head coach Ed Orgeron named Johnson the starting quarterback during an interview on 104.5 ESPN Baton Rouge. The decision comes after Myles Brennan went down with a serious arm injury. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

LSU Gets Terrible Quarterback News. Should Fans Be Very Worried? https://t.co/DUWs23atHz — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 3, 2021

“Obviously Max is going to be our starter. He’s got to have a great camp. The depth chart is etched in sand. He knows he’s got to perform, but I believe in Max just like I believe in Myles. We’ve got us a great quarterback, a great championship quarterback,” Orgeron explained.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron names Max Johnson the team’s starting quarterback following Myles Brennan’s injury:https://t.co/CCi3JWsW1p pic.twitter.com/5UcyOffsbf — 247Sports (@247Sports) August 3, 2021

The good news here is that Johnson is more than competent enough to win games in the SEC and we’ve seen him do it before.

Last year, against Florida, he gave fans a great performance as he derailed any shot the Gators had at making the playoff.

Is it a tough break for the Tigers? For sure, but Johnson might have won the starting job over Brennan anyway.

So, at the end of the day, Brennan’s injury might not have much of an impact.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max Johnson (@max_johnson_14)

LSU should be just fine this season with Johnson under center. I wouldn’t be worried at all!